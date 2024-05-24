P’Town Float ready for June 2

Paddles participating in the event 2023

As warmer weather shapes up, and the waters of rivers, lakes, and streams surrounding the greater Portsmouth area lose their winter and spring frigidity, organizations are readying the public to get their paddles back out and launch in canoes and kayaks once again. One of the biggest events of the early summer, when it comes to water sports, the P’Town Float, is ready to welcome guests for the second year come June 2.

“Last year was a good start. We had at least 20 to 25 individuals launching into the Ohio,” Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Nate Welch said. “We’ve been expanding on that idea this year to make it an annual thing that we do.”

Welch explained that he is optimistic of the event, since pre-registration, which closed early, already has over 30 people signed up.

“I think having more people registered in advance than people we had involved last year shows that there is a lot of draw for this activity, there is a lot of interest,” Welch said. “I think it is wonderful that people want to visit and participate in this activity. We have people coming from far and wide, with registrations showing people from Columbus and Cincinnati ready for the launch.”

While registration is closed, Welch said it isn’t necessary to participate.

“Registration may be closed, but it isn’t required. It was only a way for use to know how many to expect for the event,” Welch said. “Of course, we will have people who didn’t register in time or weren’t interested in registering, so we expect a good turnout this year.”

Welch explained there is no cost to participate, and anyone is welcome.

The event will kickoff with a ribbon cutting for the new Alexandria Point kayak launch, which was completed at the end of last season.

“We think this is an important event because it showcases that we have a wealth of water resources that we can appreciate and recreate on,” Welch said. “The Ohio and Scioto Rivers, the lakes in Shawnee State Park, the many waterways; there are a lot of opportunities to enjoy the water in Scioto County. This event celebrates these resources for recreation.”

Recently, Ohio granted Portsmouth with a large funding opportunity to redevelop the riverfront and Welch was very focused on this promise, as it reinforces the importance of the river for the community and tourism populations, which he and many others have refocused efforts towards in recent years.

“Also, with the $34.2 million dollars given to the city by the state for development of the river, this shows we are on the right track, we want to bring more people to enjoy our river front,” Welch said.

The paddlers will start at Alexandria launch and end at the Shawnee State Marina. This journey is also planned to accompany another group as they commit to an even longer paddle.

“It is part of the Ohio River Way Challenge, which is a 250-mile paddle from Portsmouth to Louisville,” Welch explained. “We will be sending them off by paddling with them for the first seven miles of their journey. It is a nice send off for them while also saying this is why we are part of the Ohio River way.”

While Welch is deep into plans for the event, he is also months ahead of everyone else, planning the marketing efforts for many summer and fall events in the area. Many of these will be river-focused, but not all. He explained that he is excited for the summer and even more excited for summers of the future.

“I think paddling enthusiasm will only continue to grow as we build better infrastructure for paddlers and events like this one, as well as Portsmouth Connex’s Full Moon Float events at the lake, are continued. With our major development plans and these events, we have endless opportunity for growth.”

The P’Town Float is sponsored by Portsmouth Connex and the Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau. It will be held June 2 at Alexandria Point launch, 8:30 a.m.

The community is also welcome to join paddlers the night before, June 1, between 5 and 8 p.m., at the Ohio River Campground and Marina for a free cookout and family-friendly games.

The Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitor's Bureau is led by a board of representatives from around the county and Executive Director Nate Welch. The group has been increasingly involved in recent years, joining more and more events and organizations to build out development and events that attract tourism, rebranding the area with new logos, graphics, websites, and promotional materials after a recent marketing study.

