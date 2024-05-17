Mad Max: Fury Road is a must see

This review is very special to me. In 2015 my grandpa had just been diagnosed with Dementia. I didn’t want to believe it. We used to go to the store to get “his groceries” mainly just snacks Mom didn’t want him to have. Haha. We did are typical shopping and as I pulled the car around, he pulls up in his buggy and said “Are you ready to go shopping?” It broke my heart. We went to lunch after as I didn’t want the day to end, and I asked him if he wanted to go see a movie. We had went every now and then growing up, but this would be the start of our “Man-Dates.” I looked at movie showtimes and noticed “Mad Max: Fury Road” in 3D as the next showtime available. Off we went. We had a BLAST! That being said the sequel/prequel “Furiousa” arrives next week. I thought this would be a good time to go see our friend Max again.

A little recap of the saga.

If you’re a fan of the post-apocalyptic genre, then more than likely you’ve heard of Mad Max. The original film, released in 1979 and directed by George Miller, introduced audiences to a dystopian world filled with lawlessness and high-octane car chases. Starring Mel Gibson as the titular character, the film was a low-budget phenomenon that gained a cult following. This was followed by “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior” in 1981, which expanded the universe and set new standards for action filmmaking with its intense car chases and bleak vision of the future. The trilogy concluded with “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” in 1985, offering a mix of post-apocalyptic action and deeper world-building. Fast forward to 2015, and George Miller returns to the wasteland with “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a reimagining that brings a fresh, visceral energy to the franchise. With Miller at the helm and an all-star cast, this film had all the ingredients for an explosive return…but would the execution play out?

Onto the film.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” thrusts us into the desolate world of the Wasteland, where Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) is captured by the tyrannical warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and forced into servitude. Max’s path crosses with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a rebel warrior seeking redemption as she leads a daring escape to free Joe’s prized breeders, including the determined Splendid Angharad (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) and the resourceful Toast the Knowing (Zoë Kravitz).

Max, haunted by his past and driven by survival, joins forces with Furiosa in a relentless pursuit across the desert. As they are hunted by Immortan Joe’s ruthless army, including the fervent War Boy Nux (Nicholas Hoult), Max and Furiosa must navigate the treacherous terrain and their own inner demons.

The film explores themes of survival, redemption, and the fight for freedom as the characters push their physical and emotional limits. With allies like the fearless breeders and adversaries like the monstrous Rictus Erectus (Nathan Jones), the journey is perilous and unrelenting.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” captivates with its breathtaking action sequences and stunning practical effects, capturing the raw intensity of the high-speed chases and the brutal beauty of the post-apocalyptic landscape. From the towering sandstorms to the chaotic vehicular combat, every frame is a masterclass in visual storytelling. Cinematographer John Seale’s work is nothing short of spectacular, using stark contrasts and vibrant colors to highlight the desolation and the fleeting glimpses of hope in the Wasteland. The use of wide-angle shots and kinetic camera movements immerses the audience in the frenetic action, making every chase and explosion feel immediate and visceral.

Don’t let the runtime scare you away. While “Mad Max: Fury Road” delivers a relentless and exhilarating experience, its two-hour runtime is packed with non-stop action that may leave some viewers breathless. However, for fans of adrenaline-fueled cinema and masterful direction, the film’s relentless pace and unforgettable visuals make it an essential viewing.

Overall, “Mad Max: Fury Road” is a high-octane masterpiece that redefines the action genre. With its visceral storytelling, spectacular visuals, and powerhouse performances, it’s a triumphant return to the Wasteland that will leave audiences in awe.

I can still picture my Papaw trying to grab different things coming at us in 3D and us both laughing at the nonstop action. This is a film I HIGHLY encourage you to go see. Both leads shine here, and I truly hope “Furiousa” is as good as “Fury Road.” 5 stars out of 5