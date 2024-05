Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 26 and returned 27 public indictments. The defendants are charged as follows:

Isaiah Clinton, 18

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Rape

Nicholas Ranieri, 27

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Rape

Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person (2 Counts)

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

Robert Castle II, 48

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Conspiracy

Felonious Assault (3 Counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises

Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence (2 Counts)

Vandalism

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Brandon Hall, 44

New Boston, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Conspiracy

Felonious Assault (3 Counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence (2 Counts)

Vandalism

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Sabrina Disher, 27

Seaman, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Conspiracy

Felonious Assault (3 Counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises

Improperly Handing Firearms in a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence (2 Counts)

Vandalism

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Gardale Hurst, 32

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Eric Hamilton, 31

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Rocky Newman, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Receiving Stolen Property

Marvin Puckett, 60

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Mitchell Meredith, 52

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James Cook IV, 36

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Theft

Barbarajoe Porter, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Burglary

Luara Frasure-Flanagan, 47

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shannan Hamilton, 34

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ned Shepherd, 35

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gary Gibson, 48

Hillsboro, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Assault

Obstructing Official Business

Scott Gorsuch, 43

Whitehouse, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Theft

Jason Stevens, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Cody Stiltner, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Jeremy Stevens, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Sexual Battery

Maggie McCann, 47

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Christian Blair, 21

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Burglary

Gauge Richmond, 20

McDermott, OH, was indicted on:

Cruelty to Companion Animals (3 Counts)

Wildlife Violation (3 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence

Joseph Hanshaw, 45

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking I Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Steven Rawlins, 36

Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Jodeci White, 32

Columbus, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools