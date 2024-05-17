It’s ‘Knapp’ time

Green sophomore pitcher Jon Knapp Paul Boggs | Daily Times

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Eighteen.

That’s the number of strikeouts Green sophomore Jon Knapp had against South Gallia on Tuesday —in the host Bobcats’ 3-1 Division IV sectional championship baseball victory at Dan McDavid Memorial Field.

This was three more than his previous career high, when the sophomore ace had 15 against Notre Dame on April 8.

Knapp performed in the team’s sectional championship game just as he has all season, with his earned run average sitting at 2.42 after Tuesday.

The Bobcats, the Southern Ohio Conference Division I outright champions, raised their record to 16-5.

“Jon was working today… he had great command of his stuff.” Green’s head coach David Shoupe said, about Knapp’s performance.

He went all seven innings allowing one unearned run.

On the other hand, South Gallia’s Garrett Gibson had a great day of his own.

The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings of work, striking out three batters.

The only run South Gallia would give in support of Gibson came in the top of the second.

Tanner Boothe was hit by a blazing fastball from Knapp.

All in the same plate appearance, he would advance on two wild pitches — and race home after the catcher’s throw sailed into left field.

Quickly, it was 1-0 Rebels.

The Rebels threatened again in the top of the third with runners on first and third, but a few strikeouts from Knapp ended this threat however.

In the bottom half, the Bobcats had runners on second and third base with no outs.

Quincy Merrill made sure they wouldn’t end the frame empty-handed, hitting a sacrifice fly to tie it at 1-1.

Then, Knapp began to dial in.

He struck out the side in the fourth, paving the way for Nathaniel Brannigan.

The first baseman doubled off the wall to score Uriah Satterfield, and give Green the 2-1 lead.

For the third straight inning, the Bobcats would pounce on offense.

Braxton Conschafsky walked, and ran wild on the bases after the throw from the catcher went into centerfield.

Conschafsky sprinted to third base as the throw from the outfield was not in time.

However, the fake tag rule was applied — as the third baseman acted as though the ball went behind him into foul territory.

Conschafsky jogged home much to the confusion of South Gallia, and it was 3-1.

Knapp would not allow any more baserunners over the final two innings, and the Bobcats secured the sectional championship.

The Bobcats, the fourth seed in the Southeast District Division IV tournament, return to action on Saturday — against fifth-seeded Southern.

First pitch, at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium, was set for 4:30 p.m.