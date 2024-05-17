Jeeps roll Rock Hill

South Webster senior Skylar Zimmerman (22) Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster senior Bella Claxon Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster senior Ava Messer (54) Ed Litteral | Daily Times South Webster junior Lauren Kaltenbach (3) Ed Litteral | Daily Times

CHILLICOTHE — In Monday’s Division III Southeast District semifinal softball game at Unioto High School, the second-seeded South Webster Lady Jeeps (23-3) beat Rock Hill in five innings.

The mercy-rule win was secured on a two-run home run from senior Skylar Zimmerman.

In the top of the first, Rock Hill looked like it had something going after a leadoff double.

But on the next batter, catcher Ava Messer made a tremendous play to catch a bunt attempt on the fly — and double the runner off at second base.

Lauren Kaltenbach led off the bottom half with a single, then stole second and scored from third on a double from Addi Claxon.

The elder Claxon sister, senior Bella Claxon, scored along with Addi on a screaming double down the left-field line from Ashlee Spence.

Messer would add to her play in the top half with a double in the gap to score Spence.

She advanced to third on a wild pitch, and later scored on a pop-up single from Caleigh Benner.

After a clean top of the second inning, the Lady Jeeps did not let up after their five-run first.

Zimmerman tripled to lead off the frame, and a single from Bella Claxon would drive her in.

After reaching second on an error, Spence singled her home to make it 7-0.

Rock Hill would get its first run through in the third — after a single from Nevaeh Hackworth, making it 7-1.

Zimmerman hit her first homer of the game on a line drive to dead centerfield, making it 8-1 in only the third inning.

Jaiden White would work two more clean innings in the pitcher’s circle, coming up to the plate to lead the bottom of the fifth inning.

She singled, and came home two batters later on the walk-off home run from Zimmerman.

With the win, South Webster improved to 23-3 on the season.

The Lady Jeeps faced fifth-seeded Ironton (20-6) on Thursday —back at Unioto High School for the Division III district championship game.