Scioto County Engineer Projects

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of May 13 through May 16 for the his department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

BERMING-Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Tick Ridge-East Road (CR241) in Bloom and Harrison townships Monday, May 13

Stockham Road (CR221) in Bloom and Madison townships Tuesday, May 14

Bloom Furnace Road (CR291) in Bloom Township Wednesday, May 15

Lick Run Lyra Road (CR2) in Bloom, Porter and Vernon townships Thursday, May 16