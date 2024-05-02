Public indictments returned

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 19 and returned 24 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Thomas Hoskin, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance (2 Counts)
Tonya Lansing, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Justin Everman, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Johnathan West, 41
South Shore, KY, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Nathan Howard, 36
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Strangulation
Domestic Violence
Violating a Protection Order
Joshua Pyles, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Nathan King, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 Counts)
Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone
Having Weapons While Under Disability (3 Counts)
Receiving Stolen Property
Zachary Bradley, 26
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Inducing Panic
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Rocky Newman, 49
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Receiving Stolen Property
Joshua Whitt, 46
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Possession of Drugs
Chad Arnett
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Endangering Children
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Improperly Furnishing Firearms To A Minor
Damani Harris, 23
Detroit, MI, was indicted on:
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Hashish
Nigel Price, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Marihuana
Kevin Laszewski, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Charles Scoggins, 47
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Brian Downey, 46
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kenneth Jones, 40
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)
Possession of Drugs
Marci Massey, 38
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)
Possession of Drugs
Jonathan Henderson, 38
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)
Possession of Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 counts)
Trafficking in Drugs
Aaron Armstrong, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
James Cook, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Donald Hill, 37
West Union, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments