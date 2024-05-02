Public indictments returned

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on April 19 and returned 24 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Thomas Hoskin, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance (2 Counts)

Tonya Lansing, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Justin Everman, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Johnathan West, 41

South Shore, KY, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Nathan Howard, 36

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Strangulation

Domestic Violence

Violating a Protection Order

Joshua Pyles, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Nathan King, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 Counts)

Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone

Having Weapons While Under Disability (3 Counts)

Receiving Stolen Property

Zachary Bradley, 26

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Inducing Panic

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Rocky Newman, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Receiving Stolen Property

Joshua Whitt, 46

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Chad Arnett

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Endangering Children

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Improperly Furnishing Firearms To A Minor

Damani Harris, 23

Detroit, MI, was indicted on:

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Hashish

Nigel Price, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Marihuana

Kevin Laszewski, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Charles Scoggins, 47

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Brian Downey, 46

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kenneth Jones, 40

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Marci Massey, 38

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Jonathan Henderson, 38

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 counts)

Trafficking in Drugs

Aaron Armstrong, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

James Cook, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Donald Hill, 37

West Union, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments