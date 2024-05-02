Rio Grande receives $12M grant for new multi-use center

MCARTHUR—More than 100 local and state-level community leaders joined Gov. Mike DeWine Wednesday at the future home of Rio Grande’s McArthur Center. The governor announced Rio will be receiving a grant in the amount of $12 million from the state’s Appalachian Community Grant program.

Spanning 22,000 square feet, the McArthur Center will serve as a beacon of opportunity, offering affordable education in critical areas such as healthcare and manufacturing. Located in close proximity to Vinton County’s only public high school, the center will provide essential resources to students who face limited access to such opportunities.

“This project represents a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting education and economic development in southern Ohio,” said Ryan Smith, president of University of Rio Grande. “By fostering partnerships and leveraging resources, we are creating a center that will empower individuals and strengthen our community.”

The new center will take the place of the current Rio McArthur Center, which is in the former Vinton County High School in McArthur. The state-of-the-art facility will feature flexible spaces designed to accommodate classrooms, event venues, and office space for community partners. A continued collaboration with Vinton County Local School District will facilitate a seamless transition for high students to Rio, enhancing educational opportunities for local youth.

Partnerships with organizations such as The Ohio State University’s Vinton County Extension and Ohio Means Jobs underscore Rio’s dedication to lifelong learning and workforce development. Additionally, Holzer Health System plans to address critical healthcare needs by providing after-hours healthcare and telemedicine services, promoting student attendance and community well-being.

“Education is the cornerstone of economic development,” said Rebecca Long, Chief Operating Officer at Rio. “By investing in our students and providing them with the tools they need to succeed, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future for Vinton County and beyond.”

The approval of the McArthur Center marks a significant step forward in Rio’s mission to drive progress throughout southern Ohio. Through collaboration and innovation, Rio hopes to shape a better tomorrow for Vinton County and the entire Appalachian region.