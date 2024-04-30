Ohio House passes bill to combat fentanyl crisis

State Rep. Justin Pizzulli R-Franklin Furnace Submitted photo

The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 230, the Saving Ohio Communities Act, legislation sponsored by State Reps. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, and D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron.

In response to the staggering increase in drug overdoses, specifically fentanyl poisoning, in Ohio and throughout the United States, this bipartisan legislation will directly combat the drug and human trafficking crises in Ohio.

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Ohioans,” said State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Franklin Furnace. “House Bill 230 will stop the flow of fentanyl from coming in and poisoning our communities.”

Key provisions of the bill include:

-Increases drug trafficking charges for cocaine, fentanyl-related compounds, heroin and methamphetamine

-Expands the definition of human trafficking

-Establishes a five-year mandatory minimum prison term if an individual is convicted of or pleads guilty to a fentanyl-related death

-Designates August as “Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month”

-Requires public schools to instruct students on the dangers of fentanyl

-Allows law enforcement to conduct oral fluid testing

House Bill 230 now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.