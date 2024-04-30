Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, May 1

GOLDEN BEARS BREAKFAST—Learn about health and wellness services offered through the Golden Bears’ partnerships with Tri-State Rehab and Shawnee State’s Dental Hygiene program. To RSVP, call (740) 351-3875 or email [email protected]. Compimentary breakfast buffet courtesy of the SSU Development Foundation. This event will be at the Morris University Center, 1104 Second St., Portsmouth.

THURSDAY, May 2

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

BACK LOT SALE AND GIVEAWAY—Helping Hands of Greenup County. 402 Main St., Greenup, will be offering free items and others at discount prices.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

MAKE IT TAKE IT—Artists of all ages are invited to our first “Make It, Take It!” art and museum extended hours night in 2024. An artistic project designed for young children to very experienced adults will be offered, as well as refreshments. This event is free and open to the public, and all materials are provided. Event runs 4 to 7 p.m., at the Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

FOR HUMANITY’S SAKE—Align Massage Therapy, in partnership with Trillium Project, is hosting this art and new business expo from 4 to 6 p.m. at 301 Front St., Portsmouth. The event will feature artist Sydnee Jordan, a music performance by Macyn Johnson, Trillium Project artists and their work, open house tours of Align Massage Therapy, many Boneyfiddle businesses and partners, and support from Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

FRIDAY, May 3

ANNUAL SPRING CLEANUP—Nile Township residents can take part in the 2024 spring township cleanup by bringing their unwanted items to the Nile township complex at 12215 U.S. 52, Stout between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. No large truck or tractor tires, hazardous waste such as paint, solvents, chemicals; no appliances containing freon; loose items such as building materials. Residents must unload their own vehicles. Permits are not required, but proof of residency will be requested at the cleanup site.

INDOOR YARD SALE—Lucasville Emmanuel Church, 73 Scioto St., Lucasville, is hosting a yard sale in the church basement from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday. A wide variety of gently used items, new items, and fresh-basked goods and handmade items. Proceeds support the community food pantry. Donations to the food pantry will also be accepted.

SATURDAY, May 4

VILLAGEWIDE YARD SALE—New Boston’s villagewide yard sale runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

GLO CLEANUP IN LUCASVILLE—Cleanup volunteers check in between 7 and 8 a.m., at the Lucasville Masonic Lodge No. 465, Robert Lucas Road. Project work is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and there will be a lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SOUTH WEBSTER BAND SPRING FLING—The South Webster Band Spring Fling and Car Show takes over South Webster High School. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and continues through the day with trophies awarded at 2 p.m. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the car show starts at 10 a.m.

SOMC RACE FOR THE ROSES—A celebration of the Kentucky Derby and fundraiser for SOMC services. This event will be at Marting’s, 515 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. For tickets, visit somc.org/derbyparty.

DERBY DAY MARKET FAIR—Celebrate the Kentucky Derby in downtown Greenup by attending the farmers market and vendor fair, which starts at 3:30 p.m. Opening ceremony is slated for 4:30 p.m. Highlights of this event will be a Derby watch party, inflatables, Derby hat contest, sidewalk chalk contest, golf cart parade, cornhole tournament, and more! Vendor setup begins at 2:30 p.m.

PIKE PET PALS YARD SALE—This yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pike County Fairgrounds, 394 Midway Ave., Piketon. In addition to a yard sale, this event will feature a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, food trucks, and vendor sales. This event benefits Pike Pet Pals.

SUNDAY, May 5

FUNDRAISER RIDE—This motorcycle ride will raise funds for Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputy Underwood to help her with health costs. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park in West Portsmouth. Single rider $25, Double rider $35. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle, silent auction. A cornhole tournament will also be held with first, second, and third place winners. Cost is $20 per team for the tournament.

