Local Briefs

Super load to travel through Portsmouth Thursday

The ninth of nearly two dozen “super loads” is scheduled to head to New Albany from Adams County on Thursday, May 2. This load is a tank related to the new Intel plant in Licking County. The load is 197-feet long and weighs 436,410 pounds.

The ninth load will stop in Chillicothe Thursday and at Rickenbacker in Franklin County Friday before being delivered to New Albany on Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these super loads can be accommodated. Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.

The schedule of each of the nearly two dozen loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

Notifications will continue to be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.

Meals on a Budget workshop registration open

The Free Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program of the Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering a “Meals on a Budget” workshop the from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Pike County, 941 Market St., Piketon.

This workshop is being offered at no cost. The workshop offers in-depth information on how to create a household grocery budget and develop meal plans to make the most of your food budget. During this workshop, attendees will receive tools, tips, and information on creating their own meal budget.

The instructors will also prepare a complimentary low-cost dish for attendees. The meal for the evening will be: Waldorf salad, cheeseburger soup, Reese’s poke cake, and Yoda soda.

Registration is required for this workshop. For more information or to register for the workshop, contact Erica at (740) 289-2371 or via email at [email protected]. Seating is limited.

Virtual Business Power Hour slated for May 15

The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is continuing the recently launched webinar series, Business Power Hour: Virtual Lunch & Learn Sessions with next event to take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15. The topic of the session will be Understanding Ohio’s Workers’ Compensation Program. The expert speakers for this session will be Melony Bryant, minority and small business advocate, and Ana Cammarata, business consultant from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Designed to empower Ohio’s small business owners, this session will delve into the intricacies of the state’s Workers’ Compensation program. We’ll explore the covered injuries, the benefits offered to employees, and safety-related grants available to businesses. Most importantly, you’ll discover how Workers’ Compensation safeguards both your business and your workforce by ensuring financial stability in the event of a workplace incident.

There is no cost to attend the virtual session, however registration is required. To register please contact Adam Days at (740) 289-2371 ext. 7367 or [email protected]. Once registration is complete, an email with an invitation and link to the session will be sent to participants. Session will take place on the Microsoft Teams platform.

