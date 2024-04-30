Who Wants To Be Discouraged?

Did anyone read this article hoping for something that would strip away all their hope, faith, and love? Did anyone want to be discouraged? Did anyone want someone to knock the wind out of their sails? Nobody who reads this column is thinking, “Please strip away all my motivation for serving the Lord.” Instead, you are reading this seeking hope, looking for encouragement, and desiring to be motivated to do greater things for the Lord. Some are reading this looking for help while others are looking for someone to understand their heartache and trials. We live in a world that is so filled with hopelessness, discouragement, and defeat, yet Paul tells us that he has found the secret of staying encouraged in a discouraging world! He says, “For which cause, we faint not”. Paul knows the secret to “not losing heart”! Paul is telling us that regardless of what comes his way, he does not give up, give in, give out, or “lose heart”! It is easy to lose heart, isn’t it? It is so easy to come to a place where a person is ready to throw in the towel, lay down one’s burdens, and quit. It would have been easy for Paul to “lose heart.” Yet, my friends, he lived above his circumstances. What we need to do is to come to the place Paul came to. We must come to the place where, even though we are attacked from without and from within, we will not lose heart. Paul shares his secret of keeping his heart true even when life turns against him. It is in knowing that the Lord strengthens the inward man or woman by giving them renewed strength to face the trials of that come upon us all. Jesus said it best in Matthew 6:34, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.”

Brothers and sisters, each day has its own troubles. Your car was not meant to run on last month’s gas. You need to refill your tank! Your spiritual metabolism cannot survive on yesterday’s meals, neither can the spiritual dosage that brought healing to your heart yesterday help your problems of today. What you brought up from the well yesterday will not be sufficient for the trials you will be called on to face today! No spiritual fuel was designed to run your spiritual engine for ten years. No single spiritual meal will power your life for months at a time. No spiritual inoculation will cure the ailments that will occur as a new day arises.

The “inner man” is to be “renewed” day by day. What does this mean? It means that you need to pray to the Father, feed on His Word, and enjoy the fellowship of the saints on a daily basis. Going to church once a week, or once a month is not a biblical stance and will not get the job done. It is no wonder that so many “lose heart”, they make no investment in “renewing” the “inner man!” Therefore, people “lose heart” because they focus their attention on everything but the one thing that matters most in their lives. They take no thought of their relationship with God and do not focus on “renewing” the “inner man” “day by day.”