Community Calendar

SATURDAY, April 27

SSU SPRING COMMENCEMENT—Shawnee State University graduates the Class of 2024. This event starts at 11 a.m. on the Alumni Green on the SSU campus, 940 Second St., Portsmouth. No tickets needed, seating is first-come, first-served and opens at 9:30 a.m.

REDUCED ADOPTIONS AND DONATION DRIVE—Meet your new best friend at Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets, 80 Easter Drive. This event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m. Kittens are one for $40 or two for $50; Adult cats are $20; two puppies are $50 off; and adult dogs are $60. Donations of collars, leashes, cat and kitten or dog and puppy food (hard and canned), kitten formula, treats, toys, blankets, newspapers, and more accepted! Message the Sierra’s Haven Facebook page for more info.

MINFORD SPRING FESTIVAL—This weekend at Rose Valley Animal Park, 330 Marcum Road, Minford, will be filled of great family fun! Come out and enjoy great food, more than 30 local vendors, face painting, kids crafts, balloon entertainment with Mark Wood, feeding and petting animals and MORE. This event begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, and runs through the weekend.

TROUT DERBY—The Shawnee State Park 56th Annual Trout Derby takes place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Turkey Creek Lake, 4404 Ohio 125, West Portsmouth, and is sponsored by the park and the Portsmouth Area Jaycees. Prizes for all ages, free voluntary boat inspections, and kiddie fishing at Turkey Creek Lake beach parking lot. The awards ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m., at the amphitheater.

SUNDAY, April 28

BIKERS FOR CHRIST—Bikers for Christ Motorcycle Ministry of Ohio will conduct a rally at 9 a.m. with Pastor Kemp Adkins, Kay Corns, and Emma Carter. Breakfast is at 9 a.m., service is at 10 a.m., with a bike blessing at noon at Welcome Home Christian Fellowship, 10073A U.S. 23, Lucasville.

MONDAY, April 29

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

TUESDAY, April 30

WEDNESDAY, May 1

GOLDEN BEARS BREAKFAST—Learn about health and wellness services offered through the Golden Bears’ partnerships with Tri-State Rehab and Shawnee State’s Dental Hygiene program. To RSVP, call (740) 351-3875 or email [email protected]. Compimentary breakfast buffet courtesy of the SSU Development Foundation. This event will be at the Morris University Center, 1104 Second St., Portsmouth.

