Pope adds Baylor assistant Brooks III as associate head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired Baylor assistant Alvin Brooks III as associate head coach, bringing in a 20-year coaching veteran who helped build the Bears into the 2021 national champions during eight seasons with the program.

Recently-hired Wildcats head coach Mark Pope cited Brooks’ experience as a recruiter, strategist and relationship builder who has been mentored by some of college basketball’s best coaches — including longtime Baylor coach Scott Drew, who turned down the job before the school hired Pope nearly two weeks ago.

Brooks said he was excited to join Pope’s staff in a release on Thursday and added, “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to join a storied program, with such a passionate fan base as we chase banners together.”

The Houston native previously coached at Kansas State before joining Drew’s staff at Baylor — and has also worked at Sam Houston State, Bradley and Arkansas-Fort Smith, where he won the 2006 NJCAA Division I title.

Brooks earned another junior college title the next season at Midland.

Brooks’ father, Lamar coach Alvin Brooks II, was Kentucky’s director of operations under Billy Gillispie from 2007 to 2009.

Pope recently hired former Georgia and Cal coach Mark Fox as associate coach along with Jason Hart and Cody Fueger as assistants.