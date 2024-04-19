Scioto County Sheriff Reports April 16 and 17

INVESTIGATED—Report from Charlevoix Avenue of two men in ski masks at caller’s door. Deputy was unable to locate. 2:48 a.m., Tuesday, April 16.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Tipton Lane of a dog locked in a vehicle. 2:55 p.m., Tuesday, April 16.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report of receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number demanding money. 4:29 p.m., Tuesday, April 16.

FIRE—Report of a brush fire on Kinker Road. 8:46 p.m., Tuesday, April 16.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Report of a tree down blocking both lanes of travel on Ohio 139/Woods Ridge. 11:35 p.m., Tuesday, April 16.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from U.S. 52 near the Greenup Dam of a car vs. deer crash. 4:37 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Ohio 522 of a male looking over the side and making erratic movements on the overpass. Male was contacted and was told to go home. 8:48 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.

THEFT—Report from Gallia Pike business of theft recorded on video. 9:54 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.

THEFT—Report from Ohio River Road of a phone being stolen. 11:53 a.m., Wednesday, April 17.

THEFT—Report of food stamp card being stolen from a mailbox on Center Street. 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 17.

