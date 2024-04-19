Community Calendar April 20-26, 2024 Scioto County, Ohio

SATURDAY, April 20

FOOD TRUCK FEST—The first ever Portsmouth Food Truck fest begins at 11 a.m., at Tracy Park, 9th and Gay streets, Portsmouth. This event will feature local food trucks and offer music, raffles, and games for the kids.

TRADE DAYS—Lucasville Trade Days brings vendors from across the region to the Scioto County Fairgrounds. This event runs through 8 p.m., Sunday.

FALCON FORTUNE—This cash giveaway fundraiser is sponsored by the Minford High School Athletic Boosters. Doors open at 6 p.m. A donation of $125 buys two tickets for those 18 and older. Ticket includes dinner for two. Event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Minford High School, 491 Bond Road, Minford.

SUNDAY, April 21

PUPPY YOGA—This fundraiser for Cabin Critters Rescue will feature Victoria Keen leading a yoga class at noon with puppies! Check it out at the New Boston Eagles, 3200 Rhodes Ave., New Boston.

TRADE DAYS—Lucasville Trade Days brings vendors from across the region to the Scioto County Fairgrounds just off U.S. 23. This event runs through 8 p.m.

MONDAY, April 22

CITY COUNCIL—Portsmouth City Council meets at 6 p.m., on the first floor of the new facility at 500 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth.

TUESDAY, April 23

POULTRY CLINIC—Learn about 4-H poultry projects and hear from Vicki Pennington. Youth are able to complete the annual Quality Assurance training during this event. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. Event begins at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds, 311 Mill St., Piketon. This event is provided by the OSU Extension.

WEDNESDAY, April 24

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township building on U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township hall in Otway.

FRIDAY, April 26

JESUS PROM—The Jesus Prom is a prom for individuals of all ages with disabilities. The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Cornerstone Church, 808 Offnere St., Portsmouth.

Cornerstone has been hosting the special needs prom for local folks ages 5 to 105 since 2017. The Jesus Prom began at Southland Church in Lexington, Ky., more than 25 years ago and is an annual event nationwide.

This year’s festivities will involve a Hawaiian theme. Light refreshments will be served. Similar to last year, there is a need for many helpers to make this lively event the best night ever. There are volunteer openings for refreshment servers, decorating, cleanup, and red carpet escorts.

There is no cost to attend, but it is suggested those who want to attend reserve a spot by calling (740) 821-6700. Those interested in volunteering can also call this number.

