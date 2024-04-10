First State Bank to have grand opening April 12

First State Bank’s Portsmouth banking center is now open at 1110 Gay St., Portsmouth, at the intersection of U.S. 23 and U.S. 52. The grand opening celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 12. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., courtesy of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments will be served and the Portsmouth team will be showcasing the new facility.

The new banking center features a full-service customer lobby, offices for the lending team and a conference room with full media capabilities. The banking center also includes a 24/7 ATM and a double-lane drive-thru for added convenience.

“Over the years, we have had the opportunity to build many strong relationships in Portsmouth,” said Mike Pell, president and CEO of First State Bank. “As a locally owned and operated bank, we have the unique ability to make decisions quickly and provide more customized services and products that truly benefit residents of the area.”

First State Bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial, and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of convenient online and mobile banking, and mobile wallets. FSB mobile app users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high-value products while enhancing shareholder value, First State Bank has been a trusted and respected community institution since 1884. With 17 banking center locations across southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled. To learn more about First State Bank, visit www.fsb4me.com