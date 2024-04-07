Council to consider acceptance of PPD grants Monday

Portsmouth City Council will be meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, April 8, in its new space on the first floor of the former 5/3 building at 500 Chillicothe St. Submitted photo

Portsmouth City Council will be asked at Monday’s meeting to pass two pieces of legislation on an emergency basis. Both involve the acceptance of grant funds for local law enforcement.

The first is an ordinance to authorize the acceptance of grant funds for the use by the drug task force. The grant is from the Ohio Department of Public Safety Office of Criminal Justice Services JAG program earmarked for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force use. The state grant amount is $34,067.62, and requires a local match of $11,355.87. This makes the entire grant amount to be used by the PPD $45,523.49.

The second grant is from the same state office and will be dedicated to equipment purchases for the Portsmouth Police Department. This funding is for $10,210 and requires a local match of the same amount. The total would be $20,420 and would be dedicated to the purchase of in-car cameras for vehicles used by the PPD.

A third grant is from the State of Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program, and that amount is $9,150.

Voting on an emergency basis allows City Council to pass ordinances on a single reading that would normally require three readings. It is often used for such things as the acceptance of grants and is outlined in Section 10 of the Portsmouth City Charter.

Up for a third reading are ordinances that would authorize the appropriation of $65,000 for the new water treatment plant and one that would vacate parts of 27th Street and Elmwood Drive. The vacation, if approved, would allow for the City to reserve all easements and rights of entry to the property.

Seeing second reading is an ordinance amending an ordinance to address the parking of trailers on city streets.

Residents have two opportunities to make statements at the meeting: once before Council takes action and topics must be about items on the agenda; and again after to speak about topics not on the agenda. All speakers are given a five-minute time limit.

