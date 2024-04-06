SATURDAY, April 6

CELEBRATE AUTISM ACCEPTANCE—Third Annual Autism Acceptance event at Adam’s Flying Pig Coffee House, 9107 B Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg. Local providers and informational booths will be on site with sensory activities. This event is from 1 to 4 p.m.

ROADSIDE CLEANUP—Join the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek in cleaning up litter along Tatman-Coe Road and along the stream there. Volunteers will meet at the Scioto Brush Creek State Nature Preserve parking area on Tatman-Coe Rd, McDermott, Ohio at 10 a.m. to organize. Dress for weather conditions, wear sturdy footwear to work on the banks, bring gloves and a water bottle. The FoSBC will provide litter tongs, buckets, trash bags, and safety vests for those picking up roadside litter. Email [email protected] for more information.

SPRING VENDOR MARKET—Easter on the Farm is having its second year of two-day egg-stravaganza at Noble Family Farms, 11210 Ohio 335, Minford. The vendor market will last all weekend, starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, and running through 5 p.m., Sunday, April 7. Admission is $10 with those 2 and younger admission is free.

MOHAWK MONEY MADNESS—The annual fundraisr for the Northwest Football Boosters begins at 6 p.m. at the Scioto County Fairgrounds, 1193 Fairground Road, Lucasville, with raffles, split the pot, food and fun. Catering by Texas Roadhouse. Tickets available at my.cheddarup.com.

SUNDAY, April 7

MONDAY, April 8

MINFORD SCHOOL BOARD—The Minford Board of Education will have a records committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school media center, 491 Bond Road.

PORTSMOUTH STEM ACADEMY—Portsmouth STEM Academy will be extending school day on Monday, April 8, for the eclipse viewing. Students and teachers will walk to the Portsmouth levee in hopes to see Venus and Jupiter during the longest totality on land in over a decade.

SOLAR ECLIPSE WATCH PARTY—Join Shawnee State University, 940 Second St., Portsmouth, for a solar eclipse watch party at the Clark Planetarium for a NASA livestream or on the lawn for telescopes and live viewing. Planetarium operators will be on hand to answer questions. Event is 1:30 to 4 p.m.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

TUESDAY, April 9

CDBG and RPIG TRAINING—OVRDC is hosting the Ohio Department of Development Office of Community Development at 10 a.m. for an informative training on the Community Development Block Grant program, the Residential Public Infrastructure Grant program, and more. The event will be online and in person at the OVRDC office in Waverly. Required registration for this event is available at bit.ly/OVRDC_CDBGTraining.

POSTER PRESENTATIONS—Poster Presentations during Celebration of Scholarship by students allow for groups and individuals to share their research, studies, and academic studies with the campus community. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morris University Center on the campus of Shawnee State University, 940 Second St., Portsmouth.

WEDNESDAY, April 10

SHAWNEE STATE 5K—The Shawnee State 5K starts at 5 p.m. on the SSU campus. Register online at ristateracer.com/race/12577.