PLT throwing a Honky Tonk Hissy Fit

A Honky Tonk Hissy Fit rehearsal on an unfinished set a month ago. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) is wrapping up its season shortly with its biggest show of the season, The Shawshank Redemption, but, before the theatre takes the community back into the mind of Stephen King, they are going to a lesser known community of Doublewide, Texas for its biggest comedy of the season, Honky Tonk Hissy Fit.

According to Dramatists, “In this rollicking, hilarious comedy, the Doublewide, Texas, gang is back and life in their tiny town has gotten crazier than ever. Just when things are looking up—the population has grown to seventeen mobile homes and a weekend farmers’ market—the rug is pulled out from under the residents yet again. It seems their vacation rental trailer has drawn unwanted attention from a mega-corporation in Austin. Suddenly, the corporation is interested in Doublewide.”

The play is being directed by acting veteran Eva Martin, who is taking on directing for the first time with this production, outside of her previously required assistant directing position, which she fulfilled earlier in the season.

The cast will consist of Kelli Riffe as Big Ethel Satterwhite, Kerri Davis as Georgia Dean Rudd, Eric Gray as Nash Sloggett, Whitney Maddix as Lark Barken, Erin Ballengee as Caprice Crumpler, Gary Mathews as Haywood Sloggett, Kayla Parker as Joveeta Crumpler, Brian Pierce as Wayne “Baby” Crumpler, Pam Klinepeter as Harper Channing, Lisa Montgomery as Unhappy Person and Harley Dobbs.

“We had a wonderful turn out for auditions and the talent was amazing. The cast chosen could not be a more perfect fit,” Martin claimed after auditions months back. “We have some new faces as well as some seasoned veterans, and when they ran lines as a group the chemistry and comedic timing was perfect!”

Martin explained that the cast is getting along well and, while rehearsals are going equally well, it can sometimes be difficult to keep people in character.

“Rehearsals have been going great, only downside is we keep breaking into fits of laughter,” Martin said. “There is one line Erin Ballengee delivers, and it’s become a running joke; we all say it now as it’s so funny! My cast had blown me away with their comedic timing.”

Adam Lucas is set to stage manage and Greg Bauer has agreed to run tech.

“I have to say I have been blessed to work with some of the most talented directors over the years and love taking what I have learned and now put my spin on things,” Martin said. “The cast has been great at direction, as I’ll even jump on stage and act if out, guess that’s the hardest part, not getting to be on stage with this hilarious group of characters you will meet.”

Martin has been studying the script for months, even when she was starring in two previous productions this season and believes the community will enjoy the story being brought to life.

“I think people are going to love the comedy of this show,” Martin claimed. “It is a fairly new production. It’s not been around for long, but people will love the characters and storyline, nonetheless. Be prepared to come to a show where you’ll be entertained.”

Honky Tonk Hissy Fit will run April 5, 6, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Portsmouth Little Theatre, 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. To buy tickets for Honky Tonk Hissy Fit or Shawshank Redemption, visit www.pltlive.com or arrive at the theatre 30 minutes before the curtain opening on performance days. Admission ranges from $15 to $18.

“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit delivers on laughs for all ages, and it’s so important to have shows that the whole family can see and enjoy,” Martin said. “The cast has been working so hard for weeks and they have stepped it up to make this an enjoyable evening and we look forward to seeing you all at the show!”

