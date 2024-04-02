Sun Spot Tanning Salon to host Parrot Head Palooza

All proceeds from Sun Spot Tanning Salon’s “Parrot Head Palooza” will benefit the scenic Scioto Byway to help enrich the promotional recognition for Scioto County.

PORTSMOUTH- On Friday night, April 5, The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts in Portsmouth inaugurates spring with the World’s number one Jimmy Buffet tribute band “The Caribbean Chillers” for a night of Tropical Celebration for the life, spirit, and the music of Jimmy Buffet! The band ‘Wild Son” will kick of the celebration at 7:30 pm with the official lobby party presented by Mary’s Spirit shop starting at 6:00 pm.

Come and enjoy great summer classics as one of the free designer T-shirts handed out will contain a free Daytona Beach Getaway from MIX 99.3. Tickets are now on sale at the McKinley Box office or on line at vrcfa.com starting at $30.

Come bring your best summer party attitude and find your lost shaker of salt Friday night April 5th for the ultimate music appreciation of Jimmy Buffett! All proceeds from Sun Spot Tanning Salon’s “Parrot Head Palooza” will benefit the scenic Scioto Byway to help enrich the promotional recognition for Scioto County.

Participating sponsors for the show include Sun Spot Tanning Salons, Mary’s Spirit and print shop, Hometown Radio of Portsmouth, The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, and the Downtown Holiday Inn.

If you love Buffett and miss this one, just remember “it’s your own dang fault!”