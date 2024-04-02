PALS spring fling a success, looks to purse bingo

PALS gives to a handful of nonprofits each year, as well as provides service projects. One recent grantee was Portsmouth Little League Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— An energized, supportive group of local women known as the Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) recently held their Spring Fling Cha-Ching Reverse Raffle, raising at least $5,000 to go towards major area projects and causes.

According to the PALS website, the group’s mission statement follows as, “Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc. (PALS) will engage in fundraising events and activities using volunteers to support charitable needs and organizations that will improve the quality of life and the changing needs of the residents in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. PALS will cooperate with other not-for-profit organizations when appropriate and address the needs of community children which are not being met by other organizations. The Portsmouth Area Ladies Inc. (PALS) is a 501C3 organization”

One of those members includes President Tami Davis, who has been involved in the group for some time and was excited about the first event in her second year as president.

“We sell only 200 tickets at $50 each, so it makes the odds of winning very easy,” Davis explained.

While many bought tickets for a chance at $5,000, or another large cash prize, the group also had other prizes and gift cards available.

Prizes were awarded on spots 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130, 140, 150, 160, 170, 180, 190, 197, 198, 199 and the grand prize was drawn on spot 200.

Winners of gift cards and other prizes included Sam Rickard (who won three times), Saundra Wheeler (who donated her prize back), Penny Stebbins, Mary Havens, Kathy Russell, Leigh Greene (who won twice), Julia Wiget, Debbie Gambill, Sarah Appleton, Mary Hoskins, Dr. Teresa Martin, Maggie Sturgill, Diana Baringer, Melissa Spergin, Sonya Moore, and Josiah Burton.

Cash prize winners included Cheryl Kantz, Mandy Pitts, and Debbie Kielmar (who donated her prize back).

“The event is a great way to raise money, doesn’t take a lot of effort on PALS members, and it’s fun since people watch live on Facebook and can interact through messaging,” Davis said. “It is always a nice way to raise funding for important causes while having a bit of fun.”

Davis said the livestream event was smooth, thanks to a lot of support.

The president explained that all of the prizes are donated by PALS members, since they wanted to hold off on sponsors for their upcoming Purse Bingo, which will take place in the fall and attract many people.

“The community responds to the reverse raffle very well. We never have difficulty selling out, so we encourage people to get their spot or spots early to make sure you get a chance to play,” Davis said about the raffle. “It is a great way to fulfill our mission while engaging the community in a fun night of drawing 200 tickets.”

According to Davis, the group once again sold out and had even greater involvement this year.

“This year went really well,” Davis said. “We had more participation in the comments section during the live broadcast than in past years. We were happy to see tickets sell out once again. We enjoy this event because someone is always a big winner and we do well with it. Also, as I mentioned, it doesn’t take a lot of effort from any one person to get it done.”

The funding raised will go towards many public causes that PALS supports. Through quarterly grant cycles, they award microgrants, and sometimes larger grants depending on the cause, to area nonprofits to improve the quality of life for Scioto County citizens.

“Our work is important, as it gives funding opportunities to other instrumental non-profits that serve our community,” Davis said. “It takes a village, and we all work well together to make our home a better place for the future and PALS is an important piece of that equation.”

The funding will be available for grant applications moving forward. Their next deadline is May 20. The application can be found on their website, www.portsmouthpals.org.

The group will continue its fundraising efforts in fall, with its annual Purse Bingo event on September 22. Those tickets are available on the PALS website and always sell out.

“At our last event, two hundred and fifty people bought tickets and had a great time playing bingo, winning designer purses, eating hot dogs with homemade sauce and pizza as well as popcorn and candies from Jets,” PALS states on the website. “In addition, attendees participated in a split the pot resulting in a $500+ prize and a Money Purse raffle. Our winner won a designer purse basket and $500 cash. Thanks to our PALS members for donating their time, purses and door prizes for this event. Its great to be a member of PALS!”

PALS is an extended network of driven locals. Some of them include Tami Davis, Teri Webb, Shawn Jordan, Linda Woods-Jones, Debbie Smith, Patty Tennant, Carol Davis, Therese Egbert, Tess Midkiff, Kay Bouyack, Phyllis Fried, Rhoni Maxwell-Rader, Lynsi Eason, Jill Arnzen, Linda Woods-Jones, Ruth Ann Logan, Betty Kennedy, Julia Wisniewski, Toni Dengel, and more.

“We have a great group of ladies who want to ‘Make Portsmouth a Better Place’ and are willing to do what it takes to make it possible,” Davis said.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.