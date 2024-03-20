Portsmouth man arrested on drug, gun charges

Robert Castle Submitted photo

NEW BOSTON- A Portsmouth man was arrested by the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force Tuesday while in possession of illegal drugs, paraphernalia, a firearm, and cash, authorities say.

On Tuesday, March 19, agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force were contacted by New Boston Police Department for assistance in reference to a drug investigation. New Boston Police were dispatched to 4508 Gallia St. in New Boston, at about 1:33pm in reference to a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Task force agents arrived on scene and assisted in a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

During the search, agents seized about 121 grams of suspected fentanyl, 37 grams of suspected cocaine, (53) alprazolam pills, a 9mm handgun, various drug paraphernalia, and $9,936 in cash.

Robert E. Castle, of Portsmouth, was charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl and having weapons while under disability. The estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is $16,000.

Castle was placed in the Scioto County Jail and was arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday. Castle’s bail was set at $215,000.

The task force is a joint effort of the Ohio Attorney General, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the New Boston Police Chief, Portsmouth Police Department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office.

Those with tips for the task force can call the tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected]. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.