Browns sign Jeudy to 3-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jerry Jeudy is already going deep for the Browns.

The speedy wide receiver, acquired last week in a trade with Denver, signed a three-year contract extension with Cleveland on Tuesday.

Jeudy’s new deal — he was entering his final year under contract — runs through the 2027 season.

The extension is worth up to $58 million and includes $41 million guaranteed.

The Browns sent fifth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Broncos for Jeudy, a first-round selection in 2020 (No. 15 overall), who will be a downfield target for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I want to be somewhere that wants me to be there. I want to be home,” Jeudy said. ”I feel like it’s a fresh start.”

Jeudy never quite lived up to expectations during his four seasons with the Broncos.

The former Alabama standout posted career-highs with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

The Browns were in the market for a top-tier receiver to pair with Amari Cooper, and Jeudy has been on Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry’s radar for some time.

Berry tried to acquire Jeudy last year, but couldn’t finalize a deal.

Now he’s got him for at least four seasons.

“He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot,” Berry said. “We felt that the ability to add a passionate and competitive player with his combination of strengths would be an important component of our offense now and into the future.

“At 24 and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”

In four seasons with Denver, Jeudy had 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 TDs.

Last season, he had 54 receptions for 758 yards and two scores.

The Browns also signed cornerback Tony Brown, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and re-signed wide receiver James Proche.

Brown, who spent last season with Indianapolis, gives the secondary depth — and has been a solid special teamer through his six seasons in the NFL.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Jefferson has played in 103 games with Seattle, Buffalo, Las Vegas and the New York Jets.

He has 26 1/2 career sacks, six last season with the Jets.

Proche appeared in 10 games last season for Cleveland, and led the Browns with 197 punt return yards.