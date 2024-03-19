Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced today the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 8 and returned eight public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Chaz Taylor, 38
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Helen Lewis, 26
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Cheston Napper, 42
Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (2 Counts)
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)
Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Possession of Drugs
Anthony Faught, 53
Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)
Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Possession of Drugs
David McAllister, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Jerrod Sexton, 40
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Instruments
Jeffrey Carver, 29
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Randy Kimbler, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present
Breaking and Entering