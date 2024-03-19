Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced today the Scioto County Grand Jury met March 8 and returned eight public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Chaz Taylor, 38

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Helen Lewis, 26

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Cheston Napper, 42

Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Anthony Faught, 53

Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (3 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

David McAllister, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Jerrod Sexton, 40

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Instruments

Jeffrey Carver, 29

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Randy Kimbler, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Breaking and Entering