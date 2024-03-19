2024 Primary Election results in Scioto County

Editor’s note: Updated with 77 of 77 precincts reporting. 100% reporting with 22.6% voter turn out in the Primary Election for Scioto County.
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT CONTESTED RACES/CITY
Justice of the Supreme Court
Lisa Forbes 889
Terri Jamison 752
State Senator 14th District
Mark Grauwelman 453
Shane Marcum 1167
REPUBLICAN BALLOT CONTESTED RACES/CITY
U.S. Senator
Matt Dolan 1440
Frank LaRose 2636
Bernie Moreno 3440
Congress Second District
Niraj Antani 136
Kim Georgeton 122
Phil Heimlich 232
Ron Hood 419
Tom Hwang 178
Larry Kidd 2693
Derek Myers 100
Tim O’Hara 1810
Charles Tassell 93
David J. Taylor 1445
Shane Wilkin 337
State Central Committee/14th District
Man
Greg Lang 2828
Greg Simpson 3646
State Rep./90th District
Justin Pizzuli 3592
Gina Collinsworth 2669
Timothy J. Wheeler 1698
Scioto County County Recorder
Gary Jenkins 3801
Steven W. Mault 3526
RARDEN 1 of 1 precincts 100%
Additional tax for current expenses to collect $8,300 for current expenses. Millage to not exceed 6 mills for each dollar of taxable value, which is $210 for each $100,000 county appraised value. Five year levy, first due in 2025.
Additional levy to collect $7,600 for fire services.
Yes 31
No 8
RARDEN TWP. 1 of 1 100%
Replacement tax for ambulance services to collect $56,000 at a rate not exceeding 4 mills.
Yes 31
No 7
MADISON 4 of 4 precincts 100%
Replacement levy for fire services. Will collect $40,000 annually and not exceed 0.5 mills.
Yes 416
No 290
Replacement levy for township ambulance and/or emergency medical services. Will collect $81,000 annually and not exceed 1 mill per $100,000 valuation.
Yes 440
No 270
MORGAN 100% reporting (2 of 2 precincts)
Additional levy for fire services as well as equipment and maintenance. Will collect $152,000 annually and will not exceed 4.25 mills for each $1.
Yes 152
No 167
RARDEN TWP 1 of 1 100%
Rarden Township proposed tax levy replacement for EMS
Yes 46
No 63
VERNON 2 of 2 100%
Replacement tax for providing emergency medical services. Will collect $62,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills.
Yes 190
No 128
Replacement tax for fire protection services. Will collect $58,000 at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills.
Yes 195
No 124
WASHINGTON 5 of 5 100%
Replacement tax for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges. Will collect $133,000 at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value.
Yes 293
No291