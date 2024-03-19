2024 Primary Election results in Scioto County

Editor’s note: Updated with 77 of 77 precincts reporting. 100% reporting with 22.6% voter turn out in the Primary Election for Scioto County.

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT CONTESTED RACES/CITY

Justice of the Supreme Court

Lisa Forbes 889

Terri Jamison 752

State Senator 14th District

Mark Grauwelman 453

Shane Marcum 1167

REPUBLICAN BALLOT CONTESTED RACES/CITY

U.S. Senator

Matt Dolan 1440

Frank LaRose 2636

Bernie Moreno 3440

Congress Second District

Niraj Antani 136

Kim Georgeton 122

Phil Heimlich 232

Ron Hood 419

Tom Hwang 178

Larry Kidd 2693

Derek Myers 100

Tim O’Hara 1810

Charles Tassell 93

David J. Taylor 1445

Shane Wilkin 337

State Central Committee/14th District

Man

Greg Lang 2828

Greg Simpson 3646

State Rep./90th District

Justin Pizzuli 3592

Gina Collinsworth 2669

Timothy J. Wheeler 1698

Scioto County County Recorder

Gary Jenkins 3801

Steven W. Mault 3526

RARDEN 1 of 1 precincts 100%

Additional tax for current expenses to collect $8,300 for current expenses. Millage to not exceed 6 mills for each dollar of taxable value, which is $210 for each $100,000 county appraised value. Five year levy, first due in 2025.

Additional levy to collect $7,600 for fire services.

Yes 31

No 8

RARDEN TWP. 1 of 1 100%

Replacement tax for ambulance services to collect $56,000 at a rate not exceeding 4 mills.

Yes 31

No 7

MADISON 4 of 4 precincts 100%

Replacement levy for fire services. Will collect $40,000 annually and not exceed 0.5 mills.

Yes 416

No 290

Replacement levy for township ambulance and/or emergency medical services. Will collect $81,000 annually and not exceed 1 mill per $100,000 valuation.

Yes 440

No 270

MORGAN 100% reporting (2 of 2 precincts)

Additional levy for fire services as well as equipment and maintenance. Will collect $152,000 annually and will not exceed 4.25 mills for each $1.

Yes 152

No 167

RARDEN TWP 1 of 1 100%

Rarden Township proposed tax levy replacement for EMS

Yes 46

No 63

VERNON 2 of 2 100%

Replacement tax for providing emergency medical services. Will collect $62,000 annually at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills.

Yes 190

No 128

Replacement tax for fire protection services. Will collect $58,000 at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills.

Yes 195

No 124

WASHINGTON 5 of 5 100%

Replacement tax for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges. Will collect $133,000 at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value.

Yes 293

No291