Week in Review: Education funding and reform in the Ky. House

Education continues to be a top priority for the General Assembly. In the existing budget we provided a record $4.5 billion in funding for our public education system, and have passed several measures since 2022 to improve the outcomes of Kentucky students. This week, I would like to share with you measures filed, or having already passed the House, this session focused on improving the quality of education for Kentucky’s students.

Proposed Education Spending in the State Budget/HB 6: The budget proposal that cleared the House earlier this session, HB 6, provides historic levels of funding for K-12 public education – even after adjusting for inflation. The proposal would increase the SEEK per pupil funding to $4,368 in 2025 and to $4,455 in 2026 and student transportation would be fully funded by 2026. In addition, HB 6 includes $8 million over the biennium is provided to establish Family Resource Youth Service Centers and $16.5 million each fiscal year for school resource officers. I do want to stress that the budget process is far from over, and the Senate is now working on its version.

Improving Mathematics Education/HB 162: This measure would implement new numeracy standards for K-3 students, provide professional development for educators instructing these grade levels, and aligns teacher preparatory programs with the standards set in the bill. Much like the Read to Succeed Act of 2022, this bill is intended to improve Kentucky’s education system by reforming educational practices in the classroom.

Protecting Students from Abusive Conduct/HB 275: This measure prohibits school districts from signing nondisclosure agreements with faculty accused of abusive conduct toward a student. The measure also instructs schools to investigate all allegations of abusive conduct until a conclusion is reached. Additionally, HB 275 requires school districts to conduct reference checks with past school districts of teaching applicant. Past school districts must disclose all records of abusive conduct of an individual to the districts hiring the new personnel.

Prohibiting the Use of Cellphones in the Classroom/HB 383: Classroom management has become increasing difficult in no small part due to student’s access to cellphones during class time. HB 383 would require school districts to adopt policy prohibiting students from using cellphones in the classroom except in the case of emergency or at the direction of the teacher in charge of the classroom.

Teacher Recruitment and Retention/HB 377: This measure establishes the Teacher Recruitment Student Loan Forgiveness Pilot Program and the Student Teacher Stipend Program. The Teacher Recruitment Student Loan Forgiveness Pilot Program provides that students accepted into an eligible program will be eligible to receive $5,000 per semester, and those who have declared a major in an eligible program will be able to receive up to $2,500 per semester. Students who accept these awards will be required to teach in the state for 1 year for each semester award accepted. Students accepted into the Student Teacher Stipend Program will be eligible to receive up to a $5,000 stipend during the academic term in which the student is a student teacher.

Bentley represents Kentucky’s 98th state House district, which includes Greenup County. Reach him through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181, or e-mail at [email protected].