NB school board meets, recognizes volunteers

At its regular monthly meeting for January, the New Boston Board of Education:
-Approved bills paid, receipts, investment report, financial report and bank reconciliation for
January 2024
-Adopted School Calendar for the 2024-2025 school year
-Approved membership in OHSAA for the 2024-2025 school year
-Recognized James Odle as a volunteer for Music.
-Recognized the following volunteers for Baseball: Eddie Swords, Adam Cox, Andrew Evans
and Josiah Bower
-Interviewed the 2024 River Days Candidate
7. Entered Executive Session to discuss personnel
-Re-entered Regular Session
The New Boston Board of Education will have a board meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21.
Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in meetings.