Scioto County Sheriff reports

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Dry Run Road of wife and husband argument. Caller advised of how to obtain a protection order. 12:58 a.m., Friday, Feb. 16.

THEFT—Report from 10th Street of a purse being taken from a vehicle and debit card used. 1:59 a.m., Friday, Feb. 16.

FIRE—Report from Henley Deemer Road of a tractor on fire in a field. 11:27 a.m., Friday, Feb. 16.

FIRE—Report from McLaughlin Road of a brush fire. 1:57 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from U.S. 52 to Ohio 253 of a single-car crash. 8:57 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report from Pleasant Avenue of an individual having a bad reaction to drugs, walking around confused and yelling. 12:31 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Ohio 522 of receiving threats. Reporting party advised to block individual both on social media and block their phone number. Also advised how to obtain a protection order. 8:36 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

SHOOTING—Report from Lick Run Lyra Road of a shooting and domestic incident. Shooting victim transported for treatment at local hospital, then on to Grant trauma center in Columbus. 1:44 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Oak Street of threats received from an ex-boyfriend. 3:08 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

THEFT—Report from Walters Road of former tenant taking items from residence. 3:18 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from Hayport Road of an unruly minor screaking outside. 3:44 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

THEFT—Report from Ohio River Road of individual walking out of store with bottles of liquor without paying. Deputies find approximately 9 pounds of meat. Items were returned to the business. 4:29 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Barker Road of neighbors’ dogs running loose and breaking into garage. 8:07 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from U.S. 52/Twin Bridges by raceway of individual being hit by vehicle. 2:38 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Sedan Crabtree Road of neighbor’s dogs running loose and attempting to bite them. 11:16 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from Tick Ridge Road of a female threatening to shoot an individual inside a residence. Arrest made. 9:02 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Cedar Street of a single-car crash with injury off the roadway. 7:14 a.m., Monday, Feb. 19.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—REport from S. Washington Boulevard of a neighbor making threats to caller. 5:41 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Linn Street for a carbon monoxide check called into station. 5:47 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19.

THEFT—Report from 16th Street of a stolen phone. 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 19.

THEFT—Report from Bond Road of a customer stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from business. 8:09 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report from Fifth Street of an unruly juvenile. 10:52 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.

BURGLARY—Report from Ohio River Road of a business being broken into overnight. 11:21 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.

FIRE—Report from Neff Bratton Road of a fire in the basement of a residence. Fire extinguished. 1:22 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 73 of a property line dispute. Individuals were advised this was a civil issue. 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.

FIRE—Report from U.S. 52 of a brush fire near Greenup Dam exit. 4:31 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20.