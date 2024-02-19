SW man arrested for attempted murder in weekend shooting

John Moore, of South Webster, was arrested Saturday after a shooting on Lick Run Lyra Road. Submitted photo

SOUTH WEBSTER— Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that at about 1:45 p.m., Saturday, February 17, a female called requesting a deputy standby while she retrieved items from her residence in South Webster. The caller said she wanted the deputy to standby because she and her ex-boyfriend were involved in a disturbance the night before in Jackson County.

At 1:59p.m the 911 communication center received another call from the female stating her ex-boyfriend had just shot her dad.

Thoroughman said deputies had the suspect detained at 2:02p.m. and it was safe for E.M.S. to respond to the residence.

Arrested was John Moore, 36, of South Webster. Moore has been charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He is being held without bound on the attempted murder charge and has a $20,000 bond on the felonious assault charge. Moore will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, February 20.

The victim has been identified as Joeseph Morris, 46, of Fairborn. Morris was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, then flown to Grant Trauma Center in Columbus for treatment.

Thoroughman said this is an ongoing investigation and may result in more charges being presented at the Scioto County Grand Jury later. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740)351-1091.