One fatality as man crashes into NB house

NEW BOSTON— A Thursday evening crash into a New Boston residence took the life of a Franklin Furnace man.

The driver was Randy Parlin, 48, of Franklin Furnace. According to the New Boston Police Department, their dispatch center began receiving calls at 9:22 p.m., when he drove his pickup truck into the home at 4217 Rhodes Ave. Parlin was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center. While life-saving measures were taken, Parlin did not survive.

The crash and Parlin’s cause of death remain under investigation. The Scioto County Coroner has requested the Montgomery County Coroner perform an autopsy.

In addition to the NBPD, also responding to the crash scene were the New Boston Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance, the Portsmouth Fire Department, Portsmouth Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.