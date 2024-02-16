Board president Chris Lute with Mark Defoe, who accepted a plaque from the Mural Board on behalf of his father in law Don Gullett. Hal Morris, former Cincinnati Reds first baseman and 1990 World Series Champion

PORTSMOUTH- Hal Morris, former Cincinnati Reds first baseman and 1990 World Series Champion, took center stage as the keynote speaker at the 18th Annual Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet held at the Morris University Center of Shawnee State University.

Portsmouth Murals, Inc. also honored former Reds pitcher Don Gullett and New York Giants shortstop Al Bridwell at the event.

Special guests in attendance included noted Cincinnati sportswriter Hal McCoy, former MPB umpire Greg Gibson, Reds batboy Teddy Kremer, Dylan Shockley, Mark Defoe (son in law of Don Gullett) on behalf of Don Gullett, mural artist Robert Dafford, and the 1974 American Legion Post 23 State Champions, who are celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2024.

“Tonight marked a memorable celebration of our local baseball heroes. Hal Morris did an outstanding job as our speaker, and I really enjoyed Don Gullett’s son-in-law, Mark Defoe’s insights on Wall Honoree Don Gullett. The sell-out crowd was truly a great group of baseball fans! We can’t thank our event sponsors enough for helping us put on such a great event.” said Portsmouth Murals Inc. board member Bill Warnock.

For more information about the Portsmouth Murals, visit their website at portsmouthmurals.com. They also offer a mobile app that features an audio/visual walking tour of the murals.