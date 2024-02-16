Community Calendar

SATURDAY, Feb. 17

SHAWNEE SHOWCASE—This event is meant to offer prospective Shawnee State University students the opportunity to learn more about majors and the campus environment and to meet current students. Event begins at 9 a.m., at the Morris University Center, 940 Second St., Portsmouth. Register at shawnee.edu/showcaseday.

BID YOUR HEART OUT—This fundraiser for Notre Dame Schools will offer both an in-person and online experience for those who wish to take part. Event starts at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Martings building, 515 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. Tickets can be purchased at https://notredameschools.ejoinme.org/…/140…/Default.aspx.

DDFAITH CONCERT—The DDFaith Foundation presents the DDFaith Memorial Gospel Concert at 6 p.m., at Rubyville Community Church, 5365 Ohio 139, Rubyville. Featured groups include Karen Peck & New River, Mike Blanton & Evidence, Kyle & Brittany Shaeffer, and The Yates Family. Also appearing are Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer. Admission is free with donations being accepted for the DDFaith Foundation Scholarship Fund. Livestream this event at https://boxcast.tv/channel/s77vzztxkldwl3hp7joy.

MONDAY, Feb. 19

Happy Presidents Day!

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

WATER DISTRICT—The Northwest Regional Water District board meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex, 123 Smith St., McDermott.

ADAMH BOARD—The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board will conduct a program committee meeting at 5 p.m., finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m., and a board of directors meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at 919 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior citizen building.

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the trustee building on White Gravel Road near Ohio 335.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21

MARKETING SYMPOSIUM—The SSU Kricker Innovation Hub, 221 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, hosts “Insight and Influence: A Digital Marketing Symposium.” This event aims to identify our current digital marketing environment, highlight strategy and tactics, and give an overview of just what digital marketing is – and what it is not. Networking and appetizers at 5:30 p.m., lecture by SSU professor Jason Lovins and public relations professional Terry Hapney at 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.

GREEN SCHOOL BOARD—The Green Local Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m., in the school library.

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford fire station on Ohio 335.

THURSDAY, Feb. 22

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

MEET AND GREET—GOP Primary Scioto County Recorder Candidate Steven W. Mault will have a meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gatti’s Pizza, 1658 11th St., Portsmouth.