Sheriff’s office gains grant dollars for new equipment

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office applied for and received two grants for equipment that might be needed during an active shooting situation.

The equipment includes body camera gear as well as soft body shields so deputies can take action and not be put in the position of waiting for heavyweight shields. The acquisition of soft shields becomes inherently important during such actions as an active shooter situation; it means a law enforcement officer won’t have to wait when citizens are in danger.

“They can go in as a single officer,” said Sheriff David Thoroughman.

The deputies will also be outfitted with additional entry tools to be able to access scenes more quickly, as well as more advanced first-aid kits. Officers are already receiving training on the new kits.

The Scioto County Commissioners accepted the grant awards on behalf of the county at their Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting. They remarked on the fact the sheriff’s office has made finding grants to fund local needs a priority.

“Our sheriff is at it again,” said Commission Chair Bryan Davis. “He’s getting more money. In this case, to get body cameras”

According to the grant, the body cameras are completely covered by the grant at just more than $10,000. The awarding agency is the Ohio Department of Public Safety Office of Criminal Justice. This is expected to complement the current program at the sheriff’s office.

The response shields are about 90 percent grant funded with the remaining dollars coming from the federal forfeited assets fund. Altogether, the total for the response shields came to $38,610.

“None of that comes out of the general fund,” Davis said.