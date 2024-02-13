Local preschool turning play into purpose

Caroline King (left) with students posing for a picture around Bevins, (Center) as they present the check that will go to the Scioto County Homeless Shelter Dramatic play center that was turned into a real working bakery. Dramatic play center that was turned into a real working bakery.

PORTSMOUTH— Temple Tots Preschool, located in downtown Portsmouth, is teaching their students the value of hard work that goes into earning money. This month the students turned the dramatic play center into a real working bakery.

The preschoolers made batter, baked and frosted cupcakes and then sold the 200 cupcakes to the other students, friends and families. After the sale, the teachers wanted to share with them the amount of money they earned and then reward the class with a pizza party with some of the proceeds, but quickly the plan changed.

Director and lead Pre-K teacher at the preschool, Caroline King, said that her students really are empathetic and willing to help out in ways that are quite impressive for a group of children this age, “we have chapel here every Friday morning at Temple Tots and during that time we heard the message on the good samaritan. After that we brainstormed ideas of how we could use our proceeds and they decided to give all $260.00 to the local Homeless Shelter.”

This lesson became even more valuable than King had anticipated and she said that she instantly decided to reach out to someone at the shelter to come and collect a check, but also talk to those students about how this money will be used to make a difference in the life of someone staying at the shelter.

“We researched as a class on the smart board, then made the call. I can’t believe how excited they were to make this happen.”

Tim Bevins, manager at the shelter, came to collect the students earnings, but also talked about how easy it is to take for granted basic items. “Those who live there can use this to get hygiene products, wash clothes, shower and much more. We even have kids that come into the center, which means you are helping another kid like yourself.”

King said that she knows how much love went into this and that she is so excited to try and come up with more projects to get the kids active in the community. “They did so much of it own their own. It is easy as adults to say we can just have a pizza party to celebrate, but kids can really surprise you and make you realize what is important.”