Johnson announces funds for community innovation centers

State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, has announced the guidelines for the $85 million Appalachian Community Innovation Centers program.

An Appalachian Community Innovation Center is a facility that will serve as a multi-faceted community center that provides access to public education, community health services, and workforce development.

“This program will bring increased access to services our citizens need,” Johnson said. “I encourage any eligible organizations to apply for this once in a lifetime funding that can transform our communities for the better.”

Eligible projects include:

-New construction, renovation, or expansion of existing facilities that support public education

-Physical or behavioral healthcare services onsite to support students and the public

-Community access for job-related programming

The state was awarded this funding from the American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund. School districts, joint vocational school districts, regional councils of government, and other political subdivisions located in the 32 Appalachian counties may apply here.

The application deadline is March 21, 2024.