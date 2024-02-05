Scioto County Sheriff reports

ARREST—Individual arrested on Rocky Fork Road on a probation violation. 12:24 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

ARREST—Traffic stop with New Boston Police Department on Lakeview Avenue. Individual arrested on probation violation. 4:36 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

INVESTIGATED—Male passed out in car at business parking lot on Ohio 335. 4:22 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

INVESTIGATED—Caller reports arriving home to Gallia Pike residence to their belongings being stolen or destroyed. 4:26 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Reporting party says a car has been parked inside cemetery on Dewey-Extension West for three hours. Also reported a man laying on the ground near the vehicle. 7:02 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Caller says neighbor’s dogs are constantly barking. Neighbor reports no answer at residence door on Norwich Avenue. Unable to go to door because of dogs. Deputy advised caller they could contact the dog warden. 7:07 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Man wearing all black clothing reported walking in roadway in the area of Gallia Street. 8:07 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Caller says son was bitten by a dog on Noel Lane. No answer by dog owners. Deputy will speak with dog warden and PMHA management. 8:29 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Caller on Sedan Crabtree Road reports husband through a cat and pillows at her. 9:41 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.

INVESTIGATED—Caller reports an unknown SUV driving up and down Shumway Hollow Road driveway with occupants whistling out of the vehicle. Unable to locate SUV. Caller advised to call again if anyone else comes on or near their residence. 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.