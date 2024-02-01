County health dept. announces vaccination clinic for uninsured adults

The Scioto County Health Department will be hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic for uninsured adults on Feb. 6.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is for uninsured residents. It will take place in the lower level of the Scioto County Courthouse Annex at 612 Sixth St., Portsmouth. This is across the street from the courthouse’s main entrance.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 has provided gift cards for those uninsured adults who receive the vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility requirements include:

-Being 19 or older with photo ID

-Must not have health insurance

-Has not had a COVID vaccine after Sept. 1

-Has not had a COVID infection since November

For more information, contact the nursing line at (740) 355-8358 option 2.