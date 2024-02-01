Commissioners vote to amend small business grant program requirements

Bryan Davis, Scioto County Commissioner

PORTSMOUTH— The Scioto County Commissioners on Thursday decided to make it easier for local businesses to apply for the county’s Small Business Revitalization Grant program.

“It was found that in our criteria … that we required three years of tax returns,” said Commission Chair Bryan Davis. “A couple of those companies that are applying for those do not have three years.”

One such business is Piece by Piece Learning Center, a new business that will be making its home in Sciotoville.

“This is a wonderful new business that has been created and is located in Sciotoville in the former PNC Bank building,” Davis said. The commissioners will be awarding them the maximum amount available, which is $50,000. “They’re employing several people, good wages.”

The funds cannot be used for wage, however, the grant money can be used for equipment or build-outs that makes jobs possible. The grant program requires applicants be offering sustainable, full-time jobs.

“This has been ongoing for some time,” Davis said of the program, which is administered through the Scioto County Economic Development office. “We announced this grant program maybe a year ago … there is a lot of grants already in process.”

While the main criteria is job creation, there is no preferred type of business.

“This is any business that A) is creating jobs. That is the No. 1 criteria, they have to create sustainable full-time positions,” Davis said.

The commissioners have also recently awarded $30,000 to Keeney’s Kitchen, a fitness meal prep business, for a new delivery van in the area, and $50,000 to EZ Dumps It LLC, a dumpster rental and waste removal business to purchase more equipment.

“These are the kind of businesses that are popping up in our community, which is exciting,” Davis said.

More applications are being considered and encouraged. The local program is funded with American Rescue Program funds.