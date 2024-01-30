OPDCC scholarship deadline is March 1

To encourage membership in the Ohio Sons of the American Legion, the Ohio Past Detachment Commanders Club offers another benefit to signing up sons and grandsons early.

During the 2022 membership year, the OPDCC offered and gave out their very first OPDCC scholarship, which will become an annual tradition. Eligibility requirements include the applicant must be a paid-up 2023 Sons Member of a Squadron in Detachment of Ohio and must have a minimum of five consecutive years of membership.

The OPDCC scholarship is offered to Ohio SAL members who are currently junior or senior high school students and to first-year students enrolled in a college, university, technical, trade, or similar school the year after high school graduation.

Additional information and a copy of the application can be obtained from any Sons of the American Legion Detachment of Ohio Past Commander or by emailing your name and squadron number to [email protected].

Applications are being accepted through March 1.