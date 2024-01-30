Celebrate Portsmouth scheduled for March 7

Heather and Craig DeAtley at Celebrate Portsmouth 2023 Toni Dengel

PORTSMOUTH— Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom (MSPiB) is preparing for its annual fundraising dinner and recognition of triumphs known as Celebrate Portsmouth.

“This evening is all about Portsmouth, Executive Director Emily Uldrich said. “So, we are going to look back to the year and see what Portsmouth has accomplished as a community, at what our volunteers were able to accomplish through our organization. We’re going to be giving out our Annual Ellen Vetter Memorial Service Award. We will also have a full array of activities and entertainment.”

When asked what topics will be celebrated and recognized, Uldrich said there is a lot to consider.

“Oh, my. So much has happened in Portsmouth that it is hard to pin down the number one thing,” Uldrich said. “Really, what I’d like to stress the most is that we can’t give enough recognition to our volunteers. All of the time and effort they’ve given in service is so generous and heartwarming to think about when we’re looking at our community as a whole.”

Uldrich stepped into the position in April and says this is the first time she will be attending the event herself.

“I’m so excited about the upcoming dinner. So, I’ve never been able to participate in this event before, myself,” Uldrich said. “So, I’m looking forward to being able to celebrate our volunteers, reflect on our accomplishments and we have such a fun evening to look forward to.”

Celebrate Portsmouth will feature a dinner and silent auction, music by Steve Free, an award ceremony, a presentation by Councilman Andy Cole, and more.

“We have a lot of community members and businesses who sponsor the event, but we also have a lot of volunteers and guests who attend,” Uldrich said. “Everyone is welcome to join us as we gather and look back at the year.”

Celebrate Portsmouth will be held March 7 at 6 p.m.in the Shawnee State University Ballroom. The organization is currently selling table sponsorships for $500 until February 16. If individual seats are available, they will be $50 on February 19.

To find direction to their table sponsorship portal, and to learn more about the event and organization as a whole, visit www.mspohio.org.

