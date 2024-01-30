Columbus man arrested on multiple charges after a reported burglary

PORTSMOUTH— Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office received a 911 call from a female at 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The caller stated that her ex-boyfriend just kicked in her door at 957 Main St., Portsmouth. The female went on to report the male had sliced her tires with a knife after assaulting people at the residence. He then forced another female, with a small child, into a car to drive him away from the area.

Thoroughman stated Deputy Kade Conley responded to this location and collected information for a report and searched the area the suspect was reported to be heading towards.

Conley observed the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Gallia Street coming into Portsmouth. Conley activated his emergency lights to make a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over in the area of Subway, located in the 2900 block of Gallia Street.

Thoroughman stated the male suspect was in the passenger-side of the vehicle and the female driver was crying and very upset. Conley gave an order for the suspect to exit the vehicle and advised him that he was being detained. The suspect did not comply and a second order was given. The suspect then exited the vehicle and began physically resisting the deputy. Conley was able to get one handcuff on the suspect at which time the suspect attempted to punch the deputy. During the struggle the two fell against the cruiser, causing damage, then landed on the ground. The suspect continued to resist, attempting to flee. The deputy was able to detain him on the ground until backup arrived to assist getting him cuffed and into the patrol vehicle.

Thoroughman reported both the suspect and deputy were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment and both were treated and released.

Arrested was Immanuel Dewayne Manning, 31, of Columbus. Manning has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, a felony of the 1st degree, aggravated burglary, a felony of the 1st degree, felonious assault on a police officer, a felony of the 1st degree, two counts of Assault, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. Manning is currently being held on a $240,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Thoroughman would like to thank the New Boston Police Department, the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments whom all assisted during this incident.

Thoroughman stated this is still an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at (740)351-1091.