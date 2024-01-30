Clodhopper candy with grandchildren

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Barbara Lawson’s clodhopper candy. Submitted photo

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend and family member Barbara Lawson. This is a recipe she and her grandchildren love to make. It is so simple and there’s not to many ingredients. Cashews — I love cashews. YUM.

I had seen this recipe before, I asked Barbara to share it and she was kind enough to share. Thank you so much Barbara. This is an awesome recipe and something you can make with your children and grandchildren.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great week!

CLODHOPPER CANDY

Ingredients

1 sleeve of crushed graham crackers

1 1/4 cups lightly salted cashews

12 oz. white chocolate chips

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

The one sleeve of crushed graham crackers (about 2 cups), 1 1/4 cups lightly salted cashews, roughly chopped, 12 oz. white chocolate chips, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside. In large bowl, microwave chips in 30-second increments stirring each time until fully melted. Add cinnamon, crackers and cashews to chocolate, mix well. Spread mixture onto parchment paper in thin layer. Let cool. Once candy has fully cooled break into small pieces and store in airtight container or bag. Eat and enjoy.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.