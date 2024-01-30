Johnson honors JROTC teams’ successes

State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, honored the all-male and all-female Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) teams from the Live Oaks Career Campus. Both teams won national championships at the 2023 U.S. Army National Raider Challenge.

“These young men and women exemplify patriotism and dedication to service on a distinctive level, which all Americans should aspire to emulate,” Johnson said. “They achieved these national titles through motivation, teamwork, and impressive discipline. I cannot wait to see what they accomplish in their very bright futures.”

The National Raider Challenge consists of five events, including a 5K team run, traversing a rope bridge obstacle, conducting cross country rescue, running the gauntlet, and a team physical fitness test. Each of these events are meant to test the physical fitness, mental readiness, and team cohesion of each competitor. Both the all-male and all-female Live Oaks JROTC teams beat some of the best JROTC programs in the country. Each team member has also been awarded a full 4 year scholarship should they pursue ROTC in college.

Senator Johnson represents the 14th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Johnson.