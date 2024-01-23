Sharon’s niece shares lasagna recipe

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my niece, Taylor Ann Hemming. Taylor is a working mom with two little boys and is expecting another little boy on Feb. 18. And no, she won’t tell us what his name is yet and believe me when I say I have asked a million times. Ha Ha!

Not only is Taylor a great cook she is a great mother and does so much with her little boys. And she still makes time to put a nice meal on the table for her family. Taylor says garlic bread and salad go great with this meal. For the record, her two little boys and husband love this meal.

Thank you, Taylor Ann, for sharing this with your aunt Sharon. I love you lots.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

BOWTIE PASTA LASAGNA

Ingredients

1 pound bowtie pasta

8 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 pound ground beef

24 ounces pasta sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven at 350 degrees.

In a large pot, boil water on the stove. Once the water is boiling add in the pasta noodles.

While the water is boiling, in a medium sized skillet on medium heat, cook the ground beef.

Once the ground beef is done cooking, drain the grease from the skillet.

When the pasta is done cooking drain the water and put it back in the pot.

In a large bowl add the cooked ground beef.

Cut the cream cheese into chunks and add it into the bowl. Next add in the milk, sauce and mix well until the cream cheese and ground beef are mixed well.

Add the pasta into the ground beef mixture.

Spray a baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Pour pasta into the baking dish.

Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.