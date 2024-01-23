PLT to open curtain on August: Osage County

The cast and directors of August: Osage County at PLT Submitted Photo

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) is ready to open curtain on one of the most acclaimed modern dramas to hit a stage in the past few decades with the production of August: Osage County.

According to Dramatists, the show is about “A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a major play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.”

The show went on to win the 2008 Tony Award for Best Play and a Pulitzer Prize for drama. It was also greenlit for a movie, which starred Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Margo Martindale, and more.

The play was written by Tracy Letts and is being directed by PLT President Kayla Parker, veteran of acting and directing.

The cast includes Greg Ballengee as Beverly Weston, Erin Ballengee and Eva Martin as Violet Weston, Diana Ratliff as Mattie Fae Aiken, Eric Gray as Carlie Aiken, Samuel Perkins as Little Charles Aiken, Kasie McCreary as Barbara Fordham, Ernest Drew Herman as Bill Fordham, Delaney James as Jean Fordham, Heather Morris as Ivy Weston, Shannon Grice as Karen Weston, Adam Lucas as Steve Heidebrecht, Julie Buckler as Johnna Monevata, and Eric Musser as Sheriff Deon Gilbeau.

Parker claimed that auditions for the production went better than she ever expected when she last spoke to the Times.

“August auditions were captivating and dynamic, drawing a fantastic crowd each night,” Director Kayla Parker claimed. “Unexpected casting choices arose as familiar actors brought refreshing, jaw-dropping performances. The film’s viewers may initially be surprised but will undoubtedly be amazed. Pam and I are thrilled with the chemistry within the group, and from the first table read, it’s evident we lucked out with the perfect actors in each role.”

Now that they’ve had weeks of rehearsing together, Parker says she is as confident in her decision making as ever, because she feels as though she has the perfect cast to direct and work with.

“After rehearsing for August, I am just in awe of the talent that we have here. I’ve worked with most of these actors before, but every single one of them turned it up a notch and gave me their absolute best,” Parker said. “I knew I had a good group when I cast them, but, my God, did they deliver. They’ve consistently shown me powerful dramatic performances, hilariously timed comedic bits, and super convincing portrayals of some pretty unsavory characters by really fantastic humans. I just could’ve never asked for better.”

Parker says she is excited to return to directing, especially with this title.

“I adore every aspect of this show,” Parker said. “The realistic fights make me take sides, and despite Violet having a prominent role, each character is distinct with their own lives and issues. You catch glimpses into each life, witnessing how the pieces fit together as a family. With humor, heart, plenty of yelling, it’s a truly outstanding show that I hope resonates with and is appreciated by people.”

August: Osage County will open curtain on February 2, 3, 9, and 10. Tickets may be purchased online at pltlive.com or by visiting the box an hour before the 7:30 p.m. performances. The Board of Directors encourages online purchases, however, because sold-out performances are becoming more and more frequent. The PLT is at 1117 Lawson Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.

