Community Calendar

THURSDAY, Jan. 25

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., at the Community Building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

FRIDAY, Jan. 26

ARCHEOLOGY TOURS—Take a tour of Serpent Mound with Bill Kennedy from 1:30 to 3 p.m., on the second and fourth Friday of every month. Tour starts at the visitor’s center.

SATURDAY, Jan. 27

4th SATURDAY MUSIC—Music pickers invited for an afternoon of music, visiting, and shopping from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, at Bryson General Store in South Shore, Ky. This is a reschedule of the regular third Saturday date which was canceled due to winter weather. Light lunch of pasta and salad.

VENDOR SHOWCASE—Showcasing downtown Greenup’s local vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Saturday, Jan. 27, at 310 Main St., Greenup. Seven unique vendors and free admission.

MONDAY, Jan. 29

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 31

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township building on U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township hall in Otway.

THURSDAY, Feb. 1

MAKE IT TAKE IT NIGHT—Artists of all ages are invited to Southern Ohio Museum’s first “Make It, Take It!” art and museum extended hours night in 2024. An artistic project designed for young children to very experienced adults will be offered, as well as refreshments. This event is free and open to the public, and all materials are provided. Event runs 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, at the museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

VERNON TRUSTEES—The Vernon Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, at Vernon Fire Station No. 1, 3335 Turkey Foot Road, Wheelersburg.