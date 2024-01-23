Connex starts year on right foot, extends membership invite

Guests of the 2024 Winter Hike taking a break around a fire

PORTSMOUTH- One of Scioto County’s largest event organizers and tourism generators, Portsmouth Connex, is starting a new year with a successful event already under its belt, all while being in the middle of a membership campaign.

The group hosts a multitude of events, many of which are series events, such as the Full Moon Kayaks, Tour de Portsmouth bicycling rides, hikes, and more. Some are larger, such as the Wild Ride, Music in Motion, Safety Town, the Winter Hike, the Night Hike, and Shawnee Pebble Pounder. They also organize smaller events and assist in larger events, including Halloween in Mound Park or TOSRV.

The group stays busy with an all-volunteer board and committee, so donations stretch far in accomplishing their mission.

“Connex is currently reminding our supporters that the 2024 Annual Membership drive is underway,” Connex’s Wendi Waugh stated. “The one-year membership fee is $25. You might ask, what does membership provide? First, it is important to know that membership is not required to participate in any Connex event. All the events we organize, except the Wild Ride, do not have a fee to participate. This is purposeful, as Connex seeks to ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of exploring the outdoors with us! Still, by becoming a Supporting Member of Connex, the individual helps build a culture of health and wellness in our community through social connection and movement.”

The group just closed its first event of the year after a successful Winter Hike held on January 13. It was a four, or five, mile hike, depending on the route taken, which included beans, a crisp morning trek, and an opportunity to make friends.

“Connex connects people to the outdoors and there is no greater place to do it in the greater Portsmouth area with such a plethora of outdoor recreation,” Waugh said of the Winter Hike and similar events prior to the launch.

The hike was well-attended on a cold and windy day. Over 70 individuals enjoyed a warm Connex welcome, beans, cornbread, hot chocolate and smiles at the mid-hike point.

“Wow, it was cold, but those warm beans were on point,” Waugh said. “I enjoyed the beauty of the forest this year particularly. There was just the right amount of solitude and beauty with the light dusting of snow on the ground and the blustery winds.”

Waugh believes 2023 was a big year for the organization, with momentum that only continues to grow.

“I feel really good about last year. I think 2023 was a banner year for Connex, but we’ve worked really hard on our calendar for 2024. We’ve already started to advertise the Wild Ride, have begun our membership drive, and are better prepared for a year than before. I think 2024 is a year to watch Connex.”

To support Connex, explore their calendar, or learn more, visit portsmouth.connexmoves.org.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.