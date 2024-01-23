Sparks will fly at Wheelersburg High

Senior Attendant, Haleigh Collier Kristen Swords|Studio 2184 Gabby Munn, Sophomore Attendant Kristen Swords|Studio 2184 Queen, AndiJo Howard Kristen Swords|Studio 2184 Freshman Attendant, Laynee Walker Kristen Swords|Studio 2184 Junior Attendant, Jocelyn Hill Kristen Swords|Studio 2184

WHEELERSBURG- “Sparks Fly” will be the theme of Wheelersburg High School’s Basketball Homecoming. The Homecoming ceremony will be held on Friday, January 26 between the JV and Varsity basketball games when the Pirates host the South Webster Jeeps.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen is AndiJo Howard. She is the daughter of Andy and Amy Howard. She will be escorted by Connor Estep, son of Jon and Kim Estep and Cody Risner, son of Chris and Melinda Risner.

Haleigh Collier is the Senior Attendant. She is the daughter of Matt and Josie Collier. She will be escorted by Luke Swords, son of Jason and Lisa Swords.

The Junior Attendant is Jocelyn Hill. She is the daughter of Matt and Lauren Hill. Jocelyn will be escorted by Sammy Doerr, son of Bryan and Michael Doerr.

Gabby Munn is the Sophomore Attendant. She is the daughter of Jarrod and Angie Munn. Gabby will be escorted by Kayson Whitt, son of Shawn Whitt and Missi Clark.

The Freshman Attendant is Laynee Walker. She is the daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Walker. Laynee will be escorted by Cameron Chamberlin, son of Heath and Keri Chamberlin.

The Varsity and JV cheerleaders will sponsor a dance following the game to honor the queen and her court.