News briefs

GoFundMe set up for man found dead near U.S. 23

According to a GoFundMe spokesperson, a fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe for Wilbur Curtis Silvia, the man whose body was recently found on a hillside in the 2200 block of U.S. 23. The fundraiser is seeking $2,500 to pay for his burial.

Curtis, 48, of McDermott, was found last week. The last time anyone had reported seeing Silvia had been a month prior. He leaves behind a 77-year-old mother.

“As many of you may know this is an absolutely heart breaking time and a very unexpected death in the family as his older sister was just laid to rest very recently,” states the message on the GoFundMe page. “Any and all donations will go towards his final expenses and will help his mother tremendously in this terrible grieving time that none of us can be prepared to face. Curtis is leaving behind many loved ones and will be deeply missed.”

No foul play is suspected in Silvia’s death.

Porter trustees to meet Wednesday

There will be a special meeting of the Porter Township Trustees at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24, to consider:

-The status of the new storage facility at the fire department

-A drainage tile replacement project; and

-The resignation and replacement of an employee

Meetings are held at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

AAA: Cold snap makes gas prices soar

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 26 cents higher this week at $3.129 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.129

Average price during the week of Jan. 16, 2024: $2.868

Average price during the week of Jan. 23, 2023: $3.446

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.086 Athens

$3.148 Chillicothe

$3.101 Gallipolis

$3.199 Ironton

$3.142 Jackson

$3.100 Portsmouth

$3.171 Waverly

The national average for a gallon of gas has increased a penny over the past week to $3.07. A likely culprit is wintery weather, which hampers refining operations and gasoline distribution. This has resulted in some frigid regions seeing pump price jumps. Today’s national average is five cents less than a month ago and 34 cents less than a year ago.